    MLB Articles

    Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Royals vs. Rangers

    Alec Marsh will oppose Max Scherzer in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play today from Arlington?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Kansas City Royals (+130) at 968 Texas Rangers (-142); o/u 8.5

    2:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington

    Royals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals dropped to 42-36 after being shutout by the Rangers last night. Michael Wacha delivered a strong outing despite recording the loss. Wacha went five innings allowing just 1 run on 3 hits in his first start back after his being on IL. Kansas City hopes to find better success at the plate on Sunday.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 36-40 after beating the Royals 6-0 last night. Josh Smith had a big night going 2-3 at the plate with a home run. Texas looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday.

    Kansas City is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Rangers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

    Royals vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Rangers. Texas has been playing much better baseball as of a late and they will be fired up to have Max Scherzer back on the mound. I expect this lineup to provide run support for Scherzer and find a way to win on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Rangers -140

