Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set, and the game is on ESPN+. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael Wacha (KC) vs. Jon Gray (TEX)

The Kansas City Royals are 42-35 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 43-34 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 35-40 straight up this year. Texas is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 34-41 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Kansas City Royals (+120) at 914 Texas Rangers (-145); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN+

Royals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals second baseman Nick Loftin was one of three Kansas City players to record an extra-base hit in their 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Friday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, Loftin went 1 for 4 with a double off of Rangers reliever Kirby Yates. For the season, Loftin is hitting .247 with 3 doubles, 1 homer, 12 RBIs, 14 walks, and 13 runs scored in 35 games. Loftin is hitting better on the road (.339 on-base percentage) than at home (.283 on-base percentage) this year, making him worth a look in DFS as Kansas City takes the field in Arlington this weekend.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford was a big reason his team came out on top against the Royals on Friday. In that contest, the rookie from Trenton, Florida went 2 for 4 with a single, a double, and 2 RBIs. Langford is hitting .249 with 2 homers, 26 RBIs, and a .658 OPS this season in 51 games. But Langford has been heating up of late. In his last 15 games, Wyatt Langford is batting .315 with a homer, 11 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .892. He might be a nice cheaper outfield option in most DFS formats this weekend.

Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 40-34-3 in Kansas City’s games this season.

The under is 44-28-3 in Texas’s games this season. That’s the second-highest under percentage in MLB.

Kansas City is 3-9 straight up in their last 12 games overall.

Texas is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Kansas City.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Kansas City has been scuffling a bit as of late. Since winning a series over the Mariners that concluded on June 9th, the Royals have lost three straight series to the Yankees, Dodgers, and Athletics. After losing on Friday night, a loss to the Rangers on Saturday would make it four series losses in a row for the Royals. That looks like a safe bet.

Kansas City is likely sending veteran right-hander Michael Wacha out to start this contest. Wacha had been on the injured list since May 31st after he took a hard comebacker off of his left foot. Wacha made a rehab start on Monday in Kansas City’s rookie-level Arizona complex league affiliate. He should be good to go, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he has a short leash the first time out.

There’s also the fact that Wacha has already faced the Rangers once this season, and it didn’t go well. In a home start against Texas on May 4th, Michael Wacha went 3.2 innings, allowed 9 hits, a walk, and 7 earned runs. He only struck out 3 batters, and the Royals got smoked 15-4. I don’t know if this game will be that lopsided, but I do like the Rangers to win the game outright. I’m taking Texas on the money line at home in this one.

Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -145