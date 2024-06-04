Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals head to Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday night in Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Seth Lugo (KC) vs. Triston McKenzie (CLE)

The Kansas City Royals are 36-25 straight up this year. Kansas City is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 37-24 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 39-20 straight up this year. Cleveland is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 34-25 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Kansas City Royals (-105) at 912 Cleveland Guardians (-115); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Royals vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in his team’s 4-3 win over the Padres on Sunday afternoon. The big left-handed hitter opened the game’s scoring with a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning, then singled and scored a run in the 9th inning. Kansas City plated 3 runs in the 9th on Sunday to earn the come-from-behind win. For the season, Pasquantino is hitting .244 with 7 homers and 40 RBIs. He is fourth on the team with a .749 OPS in 2024. Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.000 against current Guardians pitchers, which makes him an interesting option for DFS purposes on Tuesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians right fielder Will Brennan went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored during his team’s 5-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. Brennan was the only Cleveland player to record multiple hits in the contest, and the lone player to draw a free pass. For the season, Brennan is hitting .237 with 5 homers, 19 RBIs, and a .676 OPS. Brennan is a lefthanded hitter, so he’ll have the platoon advantage over Royals starter Seth Lugo on Tuesday. Brennan has an OPS of just .550 against lefties this year but does have an OPS of .694 against righties this season. He may be a nice cost-effective outfield option in DFS on Tuesday.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against Cleveland.

Kansas City is 21-14 straight up after a win this season.

The over is 29-26-4 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 33-26-2 in Kansas City’s games this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Kansas City starter Seth Lugo has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. The former Met and Padre is 9-1 this year with a 1.72 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. Lugo is tied for the major league lead in wins, ranks second in the big leagues in ERA, and is tied for the most quality starts in baseball with 10. He’s having a phenomenal season, and has already notched wins over the Twins, White Sox, and Tigers in 2024. I like Seth Lugo to complete the set and earn a win over the first-place Guardians on Tuesday. I’ll fade the public and take the Royals money line on the road in this one.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -105