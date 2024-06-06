Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon in the final game of a three-game set. The game is on ESPN+. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (KC) vs. Tanner Bibee (CLE)

The Kansas City Royals are 36-26 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 37-25 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 40-20 straight up this year. Cleveland is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 35-25 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Kansas City Royals (+128) at 914 Cleveland Guardians (-152); o/u 7.5

1:10 PM ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN+

Royals vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia has been on a heater over the past two weeks. In the last 15 days, the Venezuelan national is slashing .328/.381/.397 with 15 runs scored, 2 triples, 4 RBIs, 5 walks, and 3 stolen bases. Garcia has recorded a hit in 22 of his last 26 games, making him a nice high-floor DFS candidate for Thursday’s matinee matchup against the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez has been solid over the past month. In the last 30 days, Gimenez is slashing .272/.320/.402 with 16 runs scored, 3 doubles, 3 homers, 15 RBIs, 4 walks, and 5 stolen bases. For the season, Andres Gimenez has 33 RBIs, which is third on the team. That total is explained by Gimenez’s .418 batting average and 1.071 OPS with runners in scoring position this season. The lefty-hitting Gimenez will have the platoon edge over Royals starter Brady Singer on Thursday, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 6-2 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Kansas City is 15-10 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 30-26-4 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 33-27-2 in Kansas City’s games this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

These two teams were supposed to play each other on Wednesday night, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Guardians took Game 1 of this series on Tuesday night 8-5. Cleveland was trailing 5-0 in that game on Tuesday but stormed back to take the win over their division rival. I actually think the rainout on Wednesday helps Kansas City because they could use Wednesday’s day off to regroup after losing a game that they should have frankly won.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the hill on Thursday afternoon. His numbers are decent (4-1, 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), but his two worst starts came at home against division opponents. Bibee gave up 4 earned runs in 4 innings in a home start against Detroit on May 8th and permitted 5 earned runs in 4.1 innings at home against the White Sox on April 10th. The Guardians were able to win both of those starts in extra innings, but I don’t think they’ll be so fortunate if Bibee stumbles again here. I think the Royals will bounce back with an outright win on Thursday. I’m taking Kansas City on the money line in this contest.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +128