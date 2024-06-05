Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday night in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (KC) vs. Nick Sandlin (CLE)

The Kansas City Royals are 36-26 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 37-25 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 40-20 straight up this year. Cleveland is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 35-25 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Kansas City Royals (+105) at 962 Cleveland Guardians (-125); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Royals vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 8-5 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. In that game, Witt went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Witt is hitting .319 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, and an OPS of .935. For his career, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .289 with an OPS of .793 against current Guardians pitchers. That could make him worth a look in DFS on Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was critical to his team’s victory over the Royals on Tuesday. The big left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored in his club’s 8-5 come-from-behind win. Naylor is having a terrific year at the plate this season. He’s slashing .229/.315/.500 with 16 homers, 44 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases on the campaign. Naylor has an OPS of .870 at home compared to just .750 on the road, so he might be an intriguing DFS option with the Guardians playing at Progressive Field on Wednesday.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 14-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Kansas City is 16-19 straight up as an underdog this season.

Cleveland is 27-12 straight up as a favorite this season.

Cleveland is 25-14 straight up after a win this season.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Cleveland continued their winning ways at home on Tuesday. The Guardians were trailing 5-0 in the 4th inning against the Royals on Tuesday night, but they stormed back to eventually win the game by a score of 8-5. Cleveland got 3.2 scoreless innings of work from their bullpen and a costly 3-run error by Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. to help secure the victory over their division rivals.

The Guardians will start right-hander Nick Sandlin on Wednesday, with lefty Logan Allen being available out of the bullpen. Sandlin is 4-0 with a 2.77 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP in 26 innings this season while Allen is 6-3 with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP in 58.2 innings of action this season. The combination of Sandlin and Allen could prove more effective than simply trotting Allen out for the start of the game. Despite the high ERA, Logan Allen went 4-1 in the month of May and struck out 25 batters over 27.1 innings. I can see him putting together a nice outing as a piggy-back starter and helping the Guardians earn the victory. I’m taking Cleveland on the money line at home in this one.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -125