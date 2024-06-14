Close Menu
    Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Royals vs. Dodgers

    Cole Ragans will oppose Gavin Stone in Friday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 Kansas City Royals (+135) at 928 Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 8

    10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Royals vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 91% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals improved to 40-30 after beating the Yankees 4-3 last night. Maikel Garcia had the game winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to propel Kansas City to a much needed win. The Royals look to build off that momentum as they travel to LA to face the Dodgers.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers dropped to 42-28 for the year after last night’s loss. Andy Pages hit a solo home run to provide the only run for the Dodgers. Los Angeles hopes to find it’s offense against the Royals on Friday.

    Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Kansas City.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Royals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Royals. Kansas City is an exciting team to watch and I think they will be fired up to play the Dodgers in this one. Cole Ragans is a tough lefty, who should be able to quiet this extremely tough Dodgers lineup. Royals are worth a shot at this price with their ace on the mound.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Royals +135

