    Royals vs. Athletics MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Royals vs. Athletics

    Alec Marsh will oppose Hogan Harris in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Oakland Coliseum. With the Royals listed as a slight road favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Oakland?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    924 Kansas City Royals (-120) at 925 Oakland Athletics (+110); o/u 8

    9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

    Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

    Royals vs. Athletics Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals dropped to 41-32 after losing to the Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday. Not much went right offensively for Kansas City as they only recorded three total hits. Bobby Witt Jr. recorded one of those three hits to bring his average to .327 on the season. The Royals’ will look to get their offense back on track on Tuesday.

    Oakland Athletics DFS SPIN

    Oakland lost their ninth consecutive game on Sunday after losing to Minnesota 7-8 on June 16th. JJ Bleday had a big game despite the loss, recording four hits including a home run. Oakland looks to snap this losing streak as they return home.

    Oakland is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Royals are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Oakland.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Athletics.

    Royals vs. Athletics MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Both starters in this matchup have good stuff and have pitched well thus far for their respective clubs. Marsh and Harris have a WHIP near 1 and strong ERA’s. I don’t expect to see much offense with these two guys on the mound, under is the play in the first five.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5

