    Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Royals vs. Astros

    Brady Singer will oppose Hunter Brown in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Minute Maid Park. With the Astros listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, where is the smart tonight from Houston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Kansas City Royals (+135) at 918 Houston Astros (-150); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston

    Royals vs. Astros Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals dropped to 75-59 on the season after losing to the Guardians 7-5 last night. Bobby Witt continued his great season on Wednesday, going 2-5 with a home run. KC looks to get back in the win column on Thursday.

    Houston Astros DFS SPIN

    The Astros moved to 71-62 on the year after beating the Phillies yesterday. Yordan Alvarez had a massive game going 4-4 with 3 home runs. Houston will host the Royals on Thursday night.

    Houston is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Royals are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Houston.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

    Royals vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Astros. This is a tough road stretch for Kansas City they had to just play four games in 3 days in Cleveland and now have to go to Houston. The Kansas City bullpen is taxed, while the Astros top arms in the bullpen are very fresh. Overall this is just a very tough spot for the Royals, lay the number.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Astros -150

