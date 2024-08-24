Rockies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Colorado Rockies remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 PM ET on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rockies vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Rockies win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Bradley Blalock (COL) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Colorado Rockies are 47-82 straight up this year. Colorado is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rockies are 65-63 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 76-53 straight up this year. New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 68-60 ATS this season.

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Colorado Rockies (+220) at 968 New York Yankees (-275); o/u 8.5

2:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 99% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Rockies DFS Spin

Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar reached base twice in his club’s 3-0 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. For the season, Tovar is batting .270 with 19 homers, 55 RBIs, and a .750 OPS. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .281 with an OPS of .759 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact puts him in play for DFS purposes against Yankees righty Will Warren on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton went yard in his team’s 3-0 win over the Rockies on Friday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the former 2017 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 353 plate appearances this year, Stanton is hitting .241 with 22 homers, 56 RBIs, and a .785 OPS. Giancarlo Stanton has an OPS of .839 in home games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Colorado is 31-50 straight up after a loss this season.

Colorado is 18-49 straight up as a road underdog this season.

New York is 45-30 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 34-26 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees appear to be rounding into form in the second half of the season. New York is currently riding a three-game winning streak, and they are 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall. A few numbers make the case for the Bronx Bombers in this contest. The Yankees are 64-43 straight up when playing on no rest and 69-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Furthermore, New York is 35-28 straight up as the home team and an MLB-best 54-30 straight up in non-division games this season. New York’s lineup is far superior to Colorado’s, and I think that will be the deciding factor in this game. I’m taking the Yankees on the money line at home on Saturday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -275