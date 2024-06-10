Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Rockies vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rockies vs. Twins
    June 15, 2021 - The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. (Photo by Matt Dirksen)

    With Dakota Hudson set to oppose Chris Paddack in Monday night’s Rockies vs. Twins pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s 7:40 p.m. ET interleague game from Target Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Colorado Rockies (+184) at 908 Minnesota Twins (-220); o/u 8

    7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Rockies vs. Twins: Bettors Minnesota in series opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    McMahon hitless in four at bats Sunday

    Ryan McMahon went 0-for-4 on Sunday, leaving him 7-for-57 in his last 16 games. McMahon’s OPS has dropped from .891 to .780 during the stretch, putting him much closer to his usual career numbers. McMahon’s exit velocity numbers are better than ever, and there’s reason to think he’s a truly improved player this season. Still, there was little chance he was going to keep batting .300, as he did for most of the first eight weeks.

    Correa up to 26 RBI on season

    Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in an 11-4 extra-innings win over the Pirates on Sunday. Correa drove in both runs with an RBI single in the 10th inning that helped break the game open. He also had a 109.5 mph single in the first inning and a 106.4 mph single in the 5th inning, so he was seeing the ball well on Sunday. The veteran now has 26 RBI in 47 games this season while battling injuries. He continues to hit in the middle of the Twins’ order and remains a viable middle infield option; although, he is really just a 20 home run hitter at this stage in his career with no speed, which caps his fantasy ceiling.

    Rockies are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games

    Twins are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Rockies are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Minnesota

    Twins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Rockies vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Rockies’ last seven road games and is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing at Target Field. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 home games.

    Rockies vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

