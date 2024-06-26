Rockies vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Colorado Rockies remain in Houston to face the Astros at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon in Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Rockies vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Astros cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Ryan Feltner (COL) vs. Spencer Arrighetti (HOU)

The Colorado Rockies are 27-52 straight up this year. Colorado is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rockies are 38-41 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 39-40 straight up this year. Houston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 39-40 ATS this season.

Rockies vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Colorado Rockies (+164) at 922 Houston Astros (-199); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Rockies vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Rockies DFS Spin

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers was the only player on his club to record multiple hits in Colorado’s 5-2 loss to Houston on Tuesday. In that game, the right-handed hitter from Winter Park, Florida went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, an RBI, and a walk. Rodgers is having a solid season as he’s slashing .284/.318/.406 with 14 doubles, 4 homers, 26 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and a stolen base in 2024. He hit cleanup on Tuesday, and that premium lineup spot could make Rodgers worthy of DFS consideration against Spencer Arrighetti and his 6.36 ERA on Wednesday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros center fielder Jake Meyers recorded a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 5-2 home victory on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Meyers went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored to help spur his team to victory. Meyers is hitting .260 with 7 homers, 29 RBIs, and a .751 OPS this year. Meyers has hit slightly better at home (.752 OPS) than on the road (.710 OPS) this year. That fact along with his reverse splits (.255 average against righties, .237 against lefties) make him worth a look as a potentially cheaper option in DFS.

Rockies vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Colorado is 13-11 ATS in interleague games this season.

Colorado is 26-25 ATS after a loss this season.

Houston is 16-22 ATS after a win this season.

Houston is 25-27 ATS in non-division games this season.

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Colorado lost Game 1 of this series 5-2 to Houston on Tuesday. But the score is a bit deceiving. The Astros put up 5 runs in the first inning, then didn’t score again for the rest of the game. That was enough to secure the win as Houston starter Hunter Brown threw 6 shutout innings to earn the victory. I’d be very surprised if Houston held Colorado to 2 runs again as the Astros are sending out Spencer Arrighetti to the mound on Wednesday. His numbers aren’t great this season (3-6, 6.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 1.9 K-BB).

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner will likely be happy to not be pitching at Coors Field on Wednesday. Feltner has an ERA of 7.43 and an opponent batting average of .329 at home this year. He’s been much better on the road. In road contests, opponents are hitting just .268 off of Feltner, and his ERA is a more respectable 4.87. I’d take a look at the over in this game of 8.5 runs, but I’m going to back the Rockies on the run line +1.5 at -138 odds on Wednesday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: COLORADO ROCKIES +1.5 (-138)