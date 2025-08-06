Reds vs. Pirates Prediction: Can Paul Skenes earn his 7th win?

The Cincinnati Reds head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Pirates win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (CIN) vs. Paul Skenes (PIT)

The Cincinnati Reds are 60-55 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 61-54 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 49-66 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 60-55 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Cincinnati Reds (+150) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (-182); o/u 7.5

6:40 PM ET, Thursday, August 7, 2025

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Pirates money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds center fielder TJ Friedl had half of his team’s hits in their 6-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. For the season, Friedl is hitting .275 with 10 homers, 37 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .775 across 403 at-bats. TJ Friedl is batting .400 with an OPS of .956 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham reached base twice in his club’s 4-2 loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 37-year-old journeyman went 1 for 2 with a single, a sacrifice fly, an RBI, and a walk. Pham is hitting .269 with 5 homers, 32 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .718 in 264 at-bats this year. The Las Vegas native is batting .339 with an OPS of .906 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Tommy Pham worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 13-16 straight up in division games this season.

Cincinnati is 37-39 straight up in National League games this season.

Pittsburgh is 10-5 straight up in their last 15 games overall.

Pittsburgh is 32-27 straight up as the home team this season.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

I like Pittsburgh in this contest, largely because of their starting pitcher, Paul Skenes. In 23 starts spanning 138 innings this season, Skenes is 6-8 with a 2.02 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.0 K/9, and a .187 opponent batting average. The first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft has logged 14 quality starts (defined as 6 innings pitched, 3 or fewer earned runs allowed) in his 23 outings this season. Additionally, the Pirates are 8-5 straight up in Paul Skenes’ last 13 starts. I think Skenes twirls a gem on Thursday as Pittsburgh earns an outright home win. The pick is the Pirates -182 over the Reds at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -182