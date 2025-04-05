Reds vs. Brewers Prediction: Can the Brewers get above .500?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FS1. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (CIN) vs. Elvin Rodriguez (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 2-6 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 4-4 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 4-4 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 1-7 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Cincinnati Reds (-115) at 958 Milwaukee Brewers (-105); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario recorded his team’s only extra-base hit in their 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Friday night. The switch hitter from New York, NY went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Candelario is hitting .214 with 4 RBIs and an OPS of .540. The 31-year-old hit 17 homers against right-handed pitching last season. That fact makes Jeimer Candelario worth a look in DFS on Saturday against Brewers righty starter Elvin Rodriguez.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Reds on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 25-year-old lefthanded hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Turang is batting .313 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .824 this year. The Corona, CA native stole 5 bases against Cincinnati in 42 at-bats last season. Brice Turang should look to run against the Reds again on Saturday, which would boost his DFS value.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Cincinnati is 24-30 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is an MLB-best 34-20 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 52-37 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

Several numbers point toward the Brewers winning this game. Milwaukee is 40-36 straight up as an underdog and 55-42 straight up after a win since the start of last season. What’s more, the Brewers are 82-66 straight up when playing on no rest and 90-70 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season. Milwaukee has won 4 straight games, and I like them to make it 5 in a row on Saturday. I’m taking the Brewers in this one. The pick is Milwaukee -105 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -105