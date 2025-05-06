Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Can the Reds snap their losing streak?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs. Chris Sale (ATL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 18-18 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 19-17 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 16-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 17-17 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Cincinnati Reds (+182) at 904 Atlanta Braves (-223); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal had his team’s only hit in their 4-0 loss to the Braves on Monday. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single. For the season, Espinal is batting .341 with 8 RBIs and a .795 OPS across 82 at-bats. The Santiago, Dominican Republic, native is hitting .413 over his past 15 games. That fact makes Santiago Espinal worth a look in DFS on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson had a big day at the plate in his team’s 4-0 win over the Reds on Monday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the Atlanta native went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Olson is hitting .225 with 6 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .789 this year. Matt Olson is hitting .278 with an OPS of .847 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means the 31-year-old left-handed hitter is safe to use in DFS against Reds lefty Andrew Abbott on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games against Atlanta.

Cincinnati is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Atlanta is 10-5 straight up as the home team this season.

Atlanta is 13-11 straight up as a favorite this season.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this game. Atlanta’s starting pitcher will be 36-year-old lefty Chris Sale for this matchup. Sale is the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner as he won the pitching triple crown (best ERA, most wins, and most strikeouts) last season.

Sale has struggled a bit in the early part of this season. The former member of the Red Sox is 1-3 with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 7 starts this year. The 6’6” southpaw has shown some signs of life lately, though. In Chris Sale’s last 4 starts, he has permitted 3 or fewer earned runs and struck out 4+ batters in each outing. Sale earned a win over the Reds in his last start of the regular season last year, and I could see him getting another win over Cincinnati again on Tuesday. The pick is Atlanta -223 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -223