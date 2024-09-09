Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Atlanta the safe play?

The Reds vs. Braves series begins at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday night in Atlanta. With Nick Martinez set to oppose Charlie Morton in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds (+135) at Atlanta Braves (-160); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, September 9, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Espinal collects two hits, including double

Santiago Espinal went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a 3-1 win over the Mets on Sunday. Espinal was the hero in this one with his two-run double in the eighth inning off Phil Maton. That gave the Reds their first and only lead of the day as they salvaged the final game of this series. Cincinnati’s lineup has been ravaged by injuries and Espinal could be a sneaky source of volume in deep leagues for the next few weeks.

Iglesias gets win after allowing one unearned run

Raisel Iglesias got a win after allowing only one unearned run between the 10th and 11th innings Sunday as the Braves edged the Blue Jays 4-3. Iglesias stranded the automatic runner in the 10th to maintain a 2-2 tie. He couldn’t do it again in the 11th, but the Braves (really the Blue Jays defense) picked him up with two runs in the bottom of the inning. It’s another standout effort from Iglesias, who has five wins to go along with his 31 saves. He’s pitched five times in seven days, so he should be due Monday off, perhaps leading to a save chance for Pierce Johnson.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Atlanta’s last 12 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 8 games

Reds vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. Over his last five starts, Charlie Morton has a 4-1 record with a 3.25 ERA. He’s averaged 5 1/3 innings of work over that span, 5.2 hits allowed, only 2.0 runs allowed and is striking out 7.2 batters per game. As for Nick Martinez, he’s 2-3 with a 5.55 ERA over his last five starts, averaging just 4 2/3 innings per outing over that span. He’s also allowing 6.4 hits, 3.8 runs and has coughed up a whopping six home runs over his last five starts.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: Atlanta Braves -160