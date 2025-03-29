Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Texas win 2 straight?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on Victory+. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (BOS) vs. Tyler Mahle (TEX)

The Boston Red Sox are 1-1 straight up this year. Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 1-1 straight up this year. Texas is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 1-1 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Boston Red Sox (-108) at 918 Texas Rangers (-112); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Victory+

Red Sox vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday night. In that game, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Abreu is batting .833 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of 2.708 this year. Abreu has a career batting average of .500 against Rangers starter Tyler Mahle. That fact makes Wilyer Abreu worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the switch hitter from Buffalo, NY went 2 for 3 with 2 homers and 2 RBIs. Heim is hitting .667 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of 3.334 this season. The Texas backstop is hitting .375 in 24 at-bats against current Red Sox pitchers, making Heim worth a look in most DFS formats.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Texas.

Boston is 44-39 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

Texas is 36-41 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Texas is 54-58 straight up in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like this spot for the Red Sox. Several of Boston’s better hitters, like Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Wilyer Abreu, hit from the left side of the plate. They will have the platoon edge over Rangers starting pitcher, Tyler Mahle. Mahle has been plagued by injuries over the past few years, as he’s only made 12 starts over the past 3 seasons. I think Boston’s bats will break out in a big way on Saturday. I’m taking the Red Sox on the money line. The pick is Boston -108 over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -108