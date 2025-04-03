Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction: Can the O’s bounce back at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the third game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Houck (BOS) vs. Charlie Morton (BAL)

The Boston Red Sox are 2-4 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 4-2 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 3-3 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 3-3 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Boston Red Sox (-112) at 956 Baltimore Orioles (-108); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Red Sox vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story did most of the damage in his team’s 3-0 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night. The Irving, TX native went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Story is hitting .263 with 1 home run, 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .721 this season. The two-time All-Star has an OPS of .889 against Orioles starter Charlie Morton in his career. That fact makes Trevor Story worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias reached base twice during his team’s 3-0 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. Urias is hitting .412 with 3 RBIs and an OPS of .971 this season. Urias is 4 for 8 with an RBI in his career against Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, making the Baltimore corner infielder worth a look in most DFS formats.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 45-42 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

Boston is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Baltimore.

Baltimore is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Baltimore is 82-100 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

Baltimore will send 41-year-old right-hander Charlie Morton to the hill for this game. He had a 4.19 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 30 starts for the Atlanta Braves last season. His first start this year was not encouraging. The Flemington, NJ native went 3.1 innings against the Blue Jays on March 28th and permitted 4 runs on 7 hits and a walk. He struck out three and needed 80 pitches to get 10 outs. I don’t trust Charlie Morton against a Red Sox offense that has a chance to be one of the best in the league. The pick is Boston -112 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -112