Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction: Will AL teams cash over?

​Lucas Giolito is expected to oppose Logan Gilbert in Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Mariners matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET. With the Mariners listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7 runs, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 16, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -180 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +164 on the moneyline. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 7 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Public Betting: Bettors Backing Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of the bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hot Trends

Boston Red Sox: Riding a five-game winning streak, edging out the Yankees in recent series.

Seattle Mariners: Have won three of their last five, including a 6–0 shutout yesterday against Cleveland.

Pitching Matchup

Red Sox – Lucas Giolito (RHP):

Record: 2–1, with a lofty 5.45 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over ~40 IP.

ESPN notes his command/length are concerns—likely to exit before the 5th inning .

Mariners – Logan Gilbert (RHP):

Record: 1–1, stellar 2.37 ERA, superb 0.79 WHIP (~30 IP).

Dominant at home with a ~2.63 ERA in early starts.

Key Matchups

Boston Offense: Listed among MLB’s top-10 slugging teams (.422 SLG). Jarren Duran (.264/.319/.417) and Wilyer Abreu (13 HR) lead the charge.

Seattle Offense: Cal Raleigh slugs 26 HR; J.P. Crawford leads with .296/.411/.413 line.

Red Sox vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Game Flow: Gilbert stifles Boston’s bats for 6+ innings, while Giolito struggles with consistency and exits early. Mariners push ahead in middle innings, Red Sox cling close thanks to sluggers Duran and Abreu. Seattle’s late bullpen contains the comeback.

Bottom Line: Expect a competitive, moderately high-scoring duel. Seattle’s home-field advantage and strong pitching give them the edge, but Boston’s hot bats ensure it stays close. The best bet is the over.

Red Sox vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7