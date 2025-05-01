Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Boston rebound after loss? 

The Boston Red Sox remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Houck (BOS) vs. Jose Berrios (TOR)

The Boston Red Sox are 17-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 16-16 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 14-16 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 18-12 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Boston Red Sox (-106) at 968 Toronto Blue Jays (-112); o/u 8.5

7:07 PM ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-6 extra innings loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that game, the 31-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Bregman is hitting .328 with 7 homers, 24 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .985. Alex Bregman is hitting .414 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option against the Jays on Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho reached base 3 times in his team’s 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the Marshfield, WI, native went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. In 7 at-bats this season, Varsho is hitting .286 with 1 home run, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.158. Daulton Varsho is hitting .333 in his career against Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck. That fact makes the Blue Jays outfielder worth a look in DFS on Thursday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Toronto.

Boston is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Toronto is 7-6 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 9-6 straight up as the home team this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Blue Jays in this game. Their starting pitcher for Thursday’s contest will be 30-year-old right-hander Jose Berrios. Berrios has had success against the Red Sox of late. In 133 career at-bats, current Boston hitters are only batting .218 with a .252 on-base percentage against Jose Berrios.

What’s more, in Berrios’ lone outing against the Red Sox last season, he went 7.2 innings, permitted just 2 earned runs, and struck out 6 without walking a batter. Toronto won that contest 7-3, and Berrios was the winning pitcher of record in that matchup. I think Berrios pitches well again and the Blue Jays make it two wins in a row over the Red Sox on Thursday. The pick is Toronto -112 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -112