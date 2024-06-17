Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals clash in Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET. With Nick Pivetta set to oppose Yusei Kikuchi in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight from Rogers Centre?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Boston Red Sox (+112) at 962 Toronto Blue Jays (-132); o/u 7.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers delivers in Red Sox’ win over Yanks

Rafael Devers went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs on Sunday night as the Red Sox triumphed over the Yankees. Devers delivered a sacrifice fly off of Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning that extended the Red Sox’ early lead to 4-1. He then added a valuable insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single that plated Jarren Duran to make it a 5-3 game. Devers then raced around to score on Connor Wong’s two-run triple. He’s having another solid season at the dish, slashing .284/.378/.550 with 13 homers, 36 RBI and one stolen base.

Bichette’s calf improving according to Schneider

Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider told reporters after Sunday’s game that Bo Bichette felt improvement in his injured right calf and may have been available off the bench. When asked about his status going forward, Schneider said, “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. Hopefully it’s not much longer.” It sounds like Bichette is going to avoid a trip to the injured list and should return to the Jays’ lineup in another day or two.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Boston’s last 15 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto. The Blue Jays are 22-9 in their last 31 games against the Red Sox overall, which includes a 6-0 mark over the last six meetings between these division rivals. The Blue Jays are also 4-1 in their last five home matchups, are 12-5 in their last 17 home games when facing Boston and are 15-6 in their last 21 games when listed as a favorite.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -132