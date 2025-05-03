Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York win the 3-game set?

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (TB) vs. Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 14-18 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 13-19 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 19-13 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 17-15 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Tampa Bay Rays (+152) at 966 New York Yankees (-185); o/u 9.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays shortstop Jose Caballero had his team’s only hit in their 3-0 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 28-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. For the season, Caballero is batting .231 with 1 home run, 10 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .693. Caballero has an on-base percentage of .375 in day games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for his club’s matinee matchup with the Yankees on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in all of his team’s runs in their 3-0 victory over the Rays on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the former Cardinal went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Goldschmidt is batting .361 with 3 homers, 16 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .906 this year. The former NL MVP is hitting .373 over his past 15 games. That fact makes Paul Goldschmidt worth a look in most DFS formats.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

Tampa Bay is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

New York is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

New York is 11-4 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A slew of numbers will illustrate why. New York is 7-4 straight up in division games and 12-8 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 11-5 straight up as the home team and 19-9 straight up as a favorite this year. And finally, New York is 14-10 straight up when playing on no rest and 17-13 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is New York -185 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -185