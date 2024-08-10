Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN+. It’s Game 1 of a doubleheader. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Texas Rangers are 54-61 straight up this year. Texas is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 50-65 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 68-48 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 61-55 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Texas Rangers (+135) at 962 New York Yankees (-160); o/u 7.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: MLB Network/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien had a big day at the plate in his team’s 6-4 loss to the Astros on Wednesday. In that game, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 507 plate appearances this season, the San Francisco native is batting .245 with 17 homers, 57 RBIs, and a .727 OPS. Marcus Semien is batting .299 with an OPS of .890 during day games this season. That fact makes him relevant for DFS purposes on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went yard in his team’s 9-4 loss to the Angels on Thursday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the former Marlin went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Chisholm is batting .250 with 18 homers, 59 RBIs, and a .752 OPS across 475 plate appearances. Over the past 15 days, Jazz Chisholm has posted an OPS of .869, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against New York.

The under is 60-51-4 in Texas’s games this season.

The over is 65-47-4 in New York’s games this season.

New York is 0-2 straight up in their last 2 games overall.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has been the team’s best starting pitcher all season. The former Yankee is 8-5 with a 3.62 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, an 8.7 K/9, and a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2024. Eovaldi leads Texas in innings pitched (117.0) and strikeouts (113) this season. Perhaps more importantly, the Rangers are 9-5 straight up in Nathan Eovaldi’s last 14 starts. He pitched to an ERA of 3.23 in July and went 4-1 in six starts last month. Eovaldi’s first start in August didn’t go well as he completed 5 innings and allowed 5 runs on 7 hits and a walk. He struck out 7 in a 7-2 home loss to the Red Sox. I think Nathan Eovaldi will bounce back with a nice outing and the Rangers will earn an upset win on the road over the Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader in the Bronx.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +135