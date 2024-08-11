Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Rangers vs. Yankees

    Andrew Heaney will oppose Marcus Stroman in Sunday afternoon’s contest at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 10 runs, where is the value today from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Texas Rangers (+125) at 914 New York Yankees (-137); o/u 10

    1:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 11, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York

    Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 55-62 after defeating the Yankees in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. Corey Seager had a big game going 2-5 with a home run. Texas looks to win the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees lost 9-4 against the Rangers last night. New York now sits at 69-49 on the season. Giancarlo Stanton went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI’s. New York looks for 70th victory of the season.

    New York is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Rangers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Rangers in the first five. Andrew Heaney is coming off a very strong start against Houston where he went six innings and allowed one hit and one run. For New York, Marcus Stroman will be starting he has not been good as of late allowing 7 runs in his last start and only lasting 3 innings the start prior. I’ll take Texas at plus money in the first five.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Rangers F5 +120

