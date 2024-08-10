Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Yankees

    Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Carlos Rodon in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart play today from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Texas Rangers (+140) at 962 New York Yankees (-155); o/u 9

    1:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York

    Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 93% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 54-61 after losing to the Astros by a score of 6-4 on Thursday. Marcus Semien had a nice game, despite the loss going 2-5 with a home run. Texas will look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees lost 9-4 against the Angels on August 8th. New York now sits at 68-48 on the season. Oswaldo Cabrera went deep on Thursday for the second consecutive game. New York returns home looking to get back in the win column.

    New York is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Rangers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Eovaldi has had a nice season for Texas, with a 3.62 ERA and a WHIP of 1.06. On the other side, Carlos Rodon has also had a nice year for New York with a 12-7 record and WHIP of 1.21. With an early start on Saturday and a lot of baseball to be played, I don’t think we see many runs in the first five innings of game one.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com