Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Carlos Rodon in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart play today from New York?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Texas Rangers (+140) at 962 New York Yankees (-155); o/u 9

1:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York

Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 93% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers dropped to 54-61 after losing to the Astros by a score of 6-4 on Thursday. Marcus Semien had a nice game, despite the loss going 2-5 with a home run. Texas will look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

The Yankees lost 9-4 against the Angels on August 8th. New York now sits at 68-48 on the season. Oswaldo Cabrera went deep on Thursday for the second consecutive game. New York returns home looking to get back in the win column.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Rangers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Eovaldi has had a nice season for Texas, with a 3.62 ERA and a WHIP of 1.06. On the other side, Carlos Rodon has also had a nice year for New York with a 12-7 record and WHIP of 1.21. With an early start on Saturday and a lot of baseball to be played, I don’t think we see many runs in the first five innings of game one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5