    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Orioles

    Andrew Heaney will oppose Cole Irvin in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Camden Yards. With the Orioles listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from Baltimore?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Texas Rangers (+140) at 912 Baltimore Orioles (-155); o/u 9

    7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

    Rangers vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 88% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 37-46 after losing 6-5 to the Orioles last night. Nathaniel Lowe had a big night at the plate despite the loss, going 3-4 with a home run. Texas looks to snap a 6-game losing streak on Sunday night.

    Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

    The Orioles improved to 53-30 after beating the Rangers last night. Heston Kjerstad hit a grand slam in the victory on Sunday. Baltimore looks for their ffith consecutive victory on Sunday night.

    Texas is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Orioles are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Rangers.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Texas.

    Rangers vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Orioles to complete the sweep. Baltimore is finding ways to win games, while Texas is doing the complete opposite. The Orioles have the starting pitching advantage in this contest, with Irvin on the mound. Andrew Heaney for Texas has struggled this season with just a 2-9 record, facing this O’s lineup is a tall task. Lay it with Baltimore on Sunday night baseball.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -155

