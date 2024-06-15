Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Texas Rangers are 33-36 straight up this year. Texas is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 31-38 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 41-31 straight up this year. Seattle is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 33-39 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Texas Rangers (+109) at 970 Seattle Mariners (-128); o/u 6.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford was the only member of his team to record multiple hits in their 3-2 loss to the Mariners on Friday night. The Trenton, Florida native went 2 for 4 with an RBI while hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup. Langford is hitting .244 with 1 homer, 20 RBIs, 17 runs scored, and 5 stolen bases in 184 plate appearances this season. He’s hitting .353 with an OPS of .950 over the past 7 days, making Langford worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver did a lot of damage in his team’s 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday night. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, Garver went 1 for 2 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and 2 walks. For the season, Garver has an OPS of .652 with 8 homers and 25 RBIs. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native has an OPS of .766 over the past 15 days, and his potent power stroke makes him a high-ceiling play in most DFS formats.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 20-15 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 32-31 when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The under is 42-25-2 in Texas’s games this season.

The under is 42-27-3 in Seattle’s games this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

Texas will send right-handed veteran starter Nathan Eovaldi to the mound on Saturday night. He missed nearly four weeks of action in May but has only allowed 5 earned runs in 15.2 innings (2.87 ERA) since returning. What’s more, current Mariners hitters are batting just .190 with a .544 OPS in 58 career at-bats against Eovaldi. The Mariners have struck out 719 times as a team in 72 games. That’s the most strikeouts of any team in the majors this year. Against a pitcher like Nathan Eovaldi, who is averaging more than a strikeout per inning this season (9.2 K/9) that seems like a recipe for disaster. I like the Rangers to win this game outright on the road in Seattle on Saturday night.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +109