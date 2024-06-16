Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Dane Dunning (TEX) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Texas Rangers are 33-37 straight up this year. Texas is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 31-39 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 42-31 straight up this year. Seattle is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 34-39 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Texas Rangers (+120) at 918 Seattle Mariners (-142); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 7-5 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. In that contest, Semien hit leadoff and went 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Over the past 15 days, Marcus Semien is slashing .315/.422/.463 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases. Semien’s consistency makes him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats despite the relatively high price tag.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 7-5 win over the Rangers on Saturday night. In that game, the Arizona native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and 2 walks. Rojas has hit better at home (.834 OPS) than on the road (.639 OPS) this season. He’s also hit better during the day (.923 OPS) than at night (.646 OPS) this year. Sunday’s clash with the Rangers is a day game at home, and Josh Rojas (a left-handed hitter) will have the platoon edge over Texas right-handed starter Dane Dunning. For all of those reasons, Rojas is worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Texas is 17-20 straight up as the road team this season.

Seattle is 22-19 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 26-12 straight up as the home team this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

Mariners projected starter Logan Gilbert has already faced the Rangers this season. On April 23rd in Arlington, Gilbert fired 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, permitting only 2 hits and 4 walks. He struck out 6 batters and threw 59 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The Mariners wound up winning that game 4-0. Gilbert’s mound opponent in that game? None other than Dane Dunning, who will be taking the ball for Texas on Sunday.

Dunning didn’t fare too well in that April 23rd contest as he allowed 4 earned runs in 4.1 innings, walked 2 batters, allowed 2 homers, and took the loss. I think this matchup favors Gilbert and the Mariners more than that one did, as Seattle has the 4th-best home record in baseball this season. I like the Mariners to win this game outright and complete the 3-game sweep at home on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -142