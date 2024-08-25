Rangers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the third game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Cody Bradford (TEX) vs. Matthew Boyd (CLE)

The Texas Rangers are 60-70 straight up this year. Texas is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 57-73 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 74-55 straight up this year. Cleveland is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 64-65 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (+105) at 914 Cleveland Guardians (-125); o/u 8.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford had a team-high 3 hits in his club’s 13-5 loss to the Guardians on Saturday night. In that contest, the rookie from Trenton, FL went 3 for 5 with a double and 2 runs scored. For the season, Langford is hitting .246 with 7 homers, 50 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and an OPS of .683 across 424 plate appearances. Wyatt Langford has an OPS of .888 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means he’s worth a look in DFS against Guardians southpaw starter Matthew Boyd on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor had a big day at the dish in his team’s 13-5 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 505 plate appearances this year, Naylor is hitting .238 with 28 homers, 91 RBIs, and a .788 OPS. Josh Naylor has an OPS of .848 at home this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at first base on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 32-37 straight up after a loss this season.

Texas is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Cleveland is 43-30 straight up after a win this season.

Cleveland is 34-14 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians have been one of the best clubs in the American League all season. Cleveland’s straight up record of 74-55 is the third-best mark in the AL this year. Multiple relevant statistics point to the Guardians notching a victory against the Rangers on Sunday. Cleveland is 49-27 straight up as a favorite and 38-21 straight up as the home team on the campaign. Furthermore, the Guardians are 55-38 straight up in American League games and 52-38 straight up in non-division games in 2024. Cleveland is 2-0 in left-handed hurler Matthew Boyd’s starts this season, and I like them to improve that record to 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. I’m taking the Guardians on the money line in this one.

Rangers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -125