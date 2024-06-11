Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Dodgers series will begin at 10:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as sizable home favorites on the moneyline and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s our best play for tonight’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Texas Rangers (+126) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-148); o/u 9

10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Rangers vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors love L.A. in series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Semien remains one of most consistent hitters in MLB

Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in a 7-2 win over the Giants on Sunday. The home run was Semien’s 11th of the season to go along with 37 RBIs. He may not have the triple-slash that you expect to see from Semien, but the counting stats have been great and he is cemented into the leadoff spot for the Rangers. He’s one of the most consistent players in baseball, and so we expect the batting average and power to tick up; however, the lack of speed this season has been a bit concerning for the 33-year-old.

Hernandez’s hot streak continues

Teoscar Hernández clubbed his 16th home run of the season as the Dodgers fell to the Yankees on Sunday evening in New York. The 31-year-old slugger followed up his two-homer performance on Saturday with another mammoth shot on Sunday — this time a 414-foot (102.3 mph EV) solo shot off of Luis Gil in the sixth inning that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 advantage. It would be short-lived though. Hernández also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-4. On the season, he’s now slashing .266/.333/.516 with the aforementioned 16 long balls and 48 RBI.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Rangers are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Dodgers are 20-2 SU in their last 22 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Rangers are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against LA Dodgers

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 13-4 in their last 17 home games, are 15-5 in their last 20 interleague matchups and are 20-2 in their last 22 meetings with an opponent from the American League West Division. On the other side, the Rangers are just 3-11 in their last 14 games against the Dodgers overall, are 3-7 in their last 10 road matchups and are 3-8 in their last 11 road games versus Los Angeles.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -148