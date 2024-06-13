Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Rangers vs. Dodgers
    Apr 19, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Michael Lorenzen will oppose Michael Grove in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Texas Rangers (+172) at 972 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Rangers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 91% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 32-35 after beating the Dodgers 3-2 last night. Corey Seager launched a 3-run home run in the top of the 5th inning. Texas looks to win the series on Thursday night from LA.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers dropped to 42-27 for the year after last night’s loss. Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season. LA looks to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

    Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Rangers on the run line. I don’t know if Texas beats the Dodgers in consecutive games, but I do expect them to keep this contest close. Lorenzen has been competitive in nearly every start this season and I think he does the same tonight. The Rangers’ have a massive boost on offense with the return of Seager, Texas stays competitive tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Texas +1.5 -125

