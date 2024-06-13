Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Michael Lorenzen will oppose Michael Grove in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Texas Rangers (+172) at 972 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Rangers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 91% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers improved to 32-35 after beating the Dodgers 3-2 last night. Corey Seager launched a 3-run home run in the top of the 5th inning. Texas looks to win the series on Thursday night from LA.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers dropped to 42-27 for the year after last night’s loss. Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th home run of the season. LA looks to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Rangers on the run line. I don’t know if Texas beats the Dodgers in consecutive games, but I do expect them to keep this contest close. Lorenzen has been competitive in nearly every start this season and I think he does the same tonight. The Rangers’ have a massive boost on offense with the return of Seager, Texas stays competitive tonight.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Texas +1.5 -125