Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Jon Gray will oppose Walker Buehler in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Texas Rangers (+155) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-175); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Rangers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 93% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers dropped to 31-35 after losing to the Dodgers 15-2 last night. Robbie Grossman was the only Ranger to record 2-hits in last night’s loss. Texas looks to rebound from yesterday’s blowout loss.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 42-26 for the year after last night’s victory. Freedie Freeman had a big night going 3-4 with a home run. The Dodgers look to win consecutive games on Wednesday night.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Rangers. It’s not easy betting against LA, especially at home but Texas is worth a shot here. Gray has been excellent for Texas so far this year, I think he can limit this Dodgers lineup. On the other side Buehler has not looked like himself since returning from injury. Rangers find a way to pick up a much-needed win.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Texas +155