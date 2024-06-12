Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Dodgers

    Jon Gray will oppose Walker Buehler in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Los Angeles?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 Texas Rangers (+155) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-175); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Rangers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 93% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 31-35 after losing to the Dodgers 15-2 last night. Robbie Grossman was the only Ranger to record 2-hits in last night’s loss. Texas looks to rebound from yesterday’s blowout loss.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 42-26 for the year after last night’s victory. Freedie Freeman had a big night going 3-4 with a home run. The Dodgers look to win consecutive games on Wednesday night.

    Los Angeles is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Rangers. It’s not easy betting against LA, especially at home but Texas is worth a shot here. Gray has been excellent for Texas so far this year, I think he can limit this Dodgers lineup. On the other side Buehler has not looked like himself since returning from injury. Rangers find a way to pick up a much-needed win.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Texas +155

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com