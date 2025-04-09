Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction: Can the Cubs sweep the Rangers?

The Texas Rangers remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. The game is on Victory+. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Mahle (TEX) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Texas Rangers are 8-4 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 9-5 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 9-5 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Texas Rangers (+130) at 976 Chicago Cubs (-155); o/u 8.5

2:20 PM ET, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Victory+

Rangers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung recorded 2 extra-base hits in his team’s 10-6 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. The 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. In 11 at-bats this season, Jung is hitting .545 with 2 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.363. The San Antonio native hit .273 against lefties last season. That fact makes Jung worth a look in most DFS formats against Cubs southpaw starter Shota Imanaga on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 10-6 win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 31-year-old from Kennesaw, GA went 2 for 4 with a homer, a sac fly, 4 RBIs, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Swanson is hitting .226 with 4 homers, 11 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and an OPS of .809 this season. Dansby Swanson had an OPS of .760 at home last season, meaning he could have some DFS value at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 21-30 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Texas is 36-50 straight up as the road team since the beginning of last season.

Chicago is 32-19 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Chicago is 48-38 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Chicago will start 31-year-old lefty Shota Imanaga for this game. The second-year player from Kitakyushu, Japan was tremendous last season, going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 29 starts. Imanaga has been superb again through two outings in 2025. The southpaw is 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA, a 0.71 WHIP, and an opponent batting average of .115 this season. I think Shota Imanaga twirls a gem and the Cubs win this game outright at Wrigley Field on Wednesday afternoon. The pick is Chicago -155 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -155