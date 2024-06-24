Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Brewers interleague series begins at 8:10 p.m. ET on Monday night from American Family Field. With Michael Lorenzen set to oppose Freddy Peralta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Texas Rangers (+136) at 924 Milwaukee Brewers (-162); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Rangers vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Smith hits solo home run in win over KC

Josh Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Sunday. Smith took Sam Long deep 383 feet at 102.2 mph for his seventh home run on the season. The 26-year-old has been brilliant filling in for Josh Jung, hitting .303/.391/.478 on the year. Considering his ability to play all over the field, he should be able to fight for consistent playing time even when Jung returns. Provided he keeps hitting like this.

Chourio collects two hits in win

Jackson Chourio went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored as the Brewers triumphed over the Padres in San Diego on Sunday afternoon. The 20-year-old outfielder wasn’t even in the Brewers’ starting lineup for this one, but still managed to have a strong day at the dish. He entered as a pinch-hitter for Tyler Black in the seventh inning, where he singled to right and came around to score on an RBI single off the bat of Jake Bauers. Chourio also doubled off of Jhony Brito in the ninth inning, but was stranded at third. He’s now slashing .230/.278/.362 with seven homers, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases on the season.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday

Brewers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

Rangers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Rangers’ last eight road games, is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Monday and is 15-6 in their last 21 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last five meetings with the Rangers and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

Rangers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8