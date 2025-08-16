Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can Toronto stay hot at home? 

The Texas Rangers remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (TEX) vs. Eric Lauer (TOR)

The Texas Rangers are 61-62 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 64-59 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 72-51 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 72-51 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Texas Rangers (+120) at 912 Toronto Blue Jays (-144); o/u 8.5

3:07 PM ET, Saturday, August 16, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Semien is hitting .223 with 14 homers, 59 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .652 across 453 at-bats. Marcus Semien is batting .385 with an OPS of 1.621 when batting sixth in the batting order this season. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner could have some DFS value if he bats sixth again on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 6-5 win over the Rangers on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Kirk is hitting .296 with 8 homers, 52 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .758 across 345 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .313 with an OPS of .788 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Alejandro Kirk worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Toronto.

Texas is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Toronto is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Toronto is 44-27 straight up after a win this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Toronto in this game, mainly due to their starting pitcher, Eric Lauer. In 19 appearances (13 starts) spanning 83 innings this year, the 30-year-old lefty is 7-2 with a 2.82 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 3.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.0 K/9, and a .216 opponent batting average. On top of those stellar numbers, the Blue Jays are 14-5 straight up in Eric Lauer’s appearances this season. I think he shuts down the Rangers, and the Jays earn another home win on Saturday afternoon. The pick is Toronto -144 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -144