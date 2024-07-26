Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas Rangers head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Heaney (TEX) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (TOR)

The Texas Rangers are 51-52 straight up this year. Texas is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 46-57 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 46-56 straight up this year. Toronto is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 48-54 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Texas Rangers (+102) at 914 Toronto Blue Jays (-122); o/u 8.5

7:07 PM ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 victory over the White Sox on Thursday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Semien went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Semien is slashing .246/.319/.405 with 15 homers, 53 RBIs, 67 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases. The former Blue Jay is hitting .304 against lefties this season, making him an interesting DFS play against Blue Jays southpaw starter Yusei Kikuchi on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays second baseman Spencer Horwitz recorded half of his team’s hit total in their 13-0 loss to the Rays on Thursday. In that contest, the left-handed batter from Timonium, Maryland went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Horwitz is having a breakout campaign as he’s batting .309 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, and an .870 OPS across 145 plate appearances this season. He’s batting .295 in night games this year. That fact means Spencer Horwitz could be relevant for DFS purposes on Friday night.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 38-36 straight up in non-division games this season.

Texas is 35-30 straight up in American League games this season.

Toronto is 33-43 in American League games this season.

Toronto is 33-38 straight up in non-division games this season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Texas will send lefty Andrew Heaney to the mound for Friday’s game. He’s been solid this year despite a below-average win-loss record. In 19 starts this season, Heaney is 4-10 with a 3.60 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and 101 strikeouts across 100 innings. Andrew Heaney has a 1.17 ERA in three July starts, and I like his chances to produce a quality start against Toronto here. For that reason, among others, I like Texas to win this game outright on the road in Toronto on Friday night.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +102