    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Blue Jays

    Michael Lorenzen will oppose Kevin Gausman in Saturday’s pitching matchup at the Rogers Centre. With the Blue Jays listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Toronto?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Texas Rangers (+125) at 964 Toronto Blue Jays (-135); o/u 8.5

    3:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto

    Rangers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 51-53 after losing to the Blue Jays by a score of 6-5 yesterday. Adolis Garcia had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate and hitting a home run. Texas will look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays improved to 47-56 after defeating the Rangers by one run yesterday. Ernie Clement had a big game, going 2-5 at the plate and knocking in the game winning run. Toronto looks to win consecutive games on Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Blue Jays are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Blue Jays.

    Rangers vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Lorenzen and Gausman have not had the best of seasons, but they are both high caliber starters. Both offenses have been questionable at times this season and have been prone to striking out. Under is the play early in this contest.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5

