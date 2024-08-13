Pirates vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Pirates vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Ortiz (PIT) vs. Michael King (SD)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 56-62 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 66-52 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 67-53 straight up this year. San Diego is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 62-58 ATS this season.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Pittsburgh Pirates (+165) at 910 San Diego Padres (-200); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz reached base 3 times in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Padres on Monday night. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 6’7” left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base, and a walk. For the season, Cruz is hitting .261 with 18 homers, 59 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .786 OPS across 435 plate appearances. Oneil Cruz is batting .295 with an OPS of .896 over the past 30 days, making him an intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Pirates on Monday. In that contest, the five-time Silver Slugger award-winner went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Across 300 plate appearances this season, Bogaerts is hitting .271 with 5 homers, 24 RBIs, and a .685 OPS. The right-handed hitter from Aruba is batting .372 with an OPS of .897 over the past 30 days. That fact makes Xander Bogaerts worth considering in the majority of DFS formats.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 37-23 ATS as the road team this season.

Pittsburgh is 48-38 ATS in non-division games this season.

San Diego is 23-36 ATS as the home team this season.

San Diego is 27-41 ATS as a favorite this season.

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Prediction

The Pirates have a middling straight-up record of 56-62 this year. They currently sit in last place in the NL Central division. Despite that, Pittsburgh’s run line record of 66-52 is the second-best in baseball. That is likely due to the Pirates’ ability to keep games close. In Pittsburgh’s last 11 games, they are 1-10 straight up. Of those 10 losses, 7 of them were by only a single run. For this game, Pittsburgh is the run-line underdog at +1.5. That means the Pirates would cover the spread if they won the game outright or lost by one run. I like Pittsburgh’s chances to do just that on the road in San Diego on Tuesday night. I’m taking the Pirates +1.5 on the run line at -125 odds in this one.

Pirates vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +1.5 (-125)