Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals clash in Tuesday night’s Pirates vs. Cardinals matchup at 7:45 p.m. ET. With Paul Skenes opposing Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart play for bettors tonight at Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Pittsburgh Pirates (-132) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (+112); o/u 7.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Pirates vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Pittsburgh in series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tellez flashing production vs. right-handers

Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. The burly first baseman is now 9-for-17 to start the month of June with one home run and seven RBI in five games. It’s obviously a small sample size but Tellez continues to hit in the middle of the order against right-handed pitchers and his double was 108.6 mph, which shows that he still has some pop in his bat. You’re likely not rostering him outside of deeper leagues, but it’s worth noting that he’s starting to show a pulse.

Cards promote one of their youngsters

Cardinals promoted LHP prospect Cooper Hjerpe to Double-A Springfield. Hjerpe, 23, posted a 3.35 ERA and a 56/20 K/BB over 11 starts and 37 2/3 innings. The left-hander underwent elbow surgery last year, so the 22-year-old has been brought along slowly in 2024 to manage his innings and expectations. He could be a part of the St. Louis rotation at this point in 2025.

Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games on the road

Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 9-3 in their last 12 games played in the month of June and are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus St. Louis. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have seemingly fallen into their April ways after getting hot for a stretch in May. Their defense has been atrocious for over a month, their bats have gone cold again and Mikolas continues to ride the roller coaster. I’ll gladly back the youngster Skenes tonight.

Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -132