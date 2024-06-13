Close Menu
    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Pirates vs. Cardinals

    The Pirates vs. Cardinals series will head to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET. Which side will win the rubber matchup when Mitch Keller opposes Lance Lynn today in the pitching matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Pittsburgh Pirates (-108) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (-108); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Pirates vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Davis hits first homer of season

    Henry Davis hit his first homer of the season Wednesday off the Cardinals’ Andrew Kittredge. It was his lone hit tonight and second in 15 at-bats since he was recalled from Triple-A last week. He’s now up to 100 plate appearances for the season and has 13 hits, five RBI and 38 strikeouts. Odds are that he’ll return to Triple-A once Joey Bart comes off the IL.

    Herrera continues to bring the bat

    Iván Herrera went 3-for-4 and stole a base Wednesday in his first start in four days. Herrera sat both Sunday and Tuesday, with a team off day Monday in between. The Cardinals clearly prefer Pedro Pagés’ defense to Herrera’s, but Herrera is obviously much better offensively. In spite of Herrera’s success tonight, he was replaced for defense late in the contest.

    Cardinals are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games played on a Thursday

    Cardinals are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in four out of the Pirates’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups and is 7-1 in their last eight games when there’s no heavy favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games against a league opponent.

    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

