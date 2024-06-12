Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Pirates vs. Cardinals

    Pittsburgh took the first game of the Pirates vs. Cardinals series on Tuesday night but will the club make it two in a row versus its National League Central rivals? Bailey Falter will oppose Sonny Gray in Wednesday night’s matchup at 7:45 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Pittsburgh Pirates (+144) at 904 St. Louis Cardinals (-172); o/u 8

    7:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Pirates vs. Cardinals: Bettors backing St. Louis to rebound

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Reynolds hits triple in win vs. rivals

    Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a triple in the Pirates’ win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Reynolds broke up a no-hitter in the seventh inning when he hit a leadoff triple off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. His hit was just one of three the Pirates tallied on the evening, but it was enough to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Reynolds is now slashing .353/.405/.529 in June with one homer and five RBI.

    Gorman hits solo home run in loss

    Nolan Gorman went 1-for-4 with a home run in the Cardinals’ loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. Gorman’s solo blast in the bottom of the ninth, marked his 15th homer of the season. It was also the only run the Cardinals plated on the evening, as they spent much of the night being locked down by Paul Skenes and the Pirates’ bullpen. Gorman has just three hits in his last five games and is slashing .265/.342/.618 on the month.

    Cardinals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

    Pirates are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday.

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 19 games played on a Wednesday.

    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups and are 10-3 in their last 13 games played in the month of June. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 3-9 in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh.

    Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +144

