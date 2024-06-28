Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Pirates vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Martin Perez (PIT) vs. Charlie Morton (ATL)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 39-41 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 43-37 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 44-35 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 37-42 ATS this season.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Pittsburgh Pirates (+150) at 904 Atlanta Braves (-182); o/u 8.5

7:20 PM ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Pirates vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen had a nice game in his team’s 6-1 win over the Reds on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, McCutchen went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. The former NL MVP is having a good season in 2024. He’s batting .238 with 11 homers, 24 RBIs, and a .743 OPS on the campaign. Friday’s game is in Atlanta, which may work to McCutchen’s benefit. The Fort Meade, Florida native has a .797 OPS on the road compared to an OPS of .685 at home. That fact makes McCutchen an intriguing DFS option at outfield in most DFS formats.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was the only player on his club to record an extra-base hit in their 1-0 loss to the White Sox on Thursday. In that contest, Albies hit out of the #2 spot in the lineup and went 1 for 3 with a double. The Curacao native has had better seasons, as he’s slashing .251/.309/.397 with 6 homers and 38 RBIs in 2024. But Albies hits noticeably better at home (.280 batting average) than on the road (.228 batting average). That could put him in play if you don’t mind spending a bit more on your second baseman in DFS on Friday.

Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 16-22 straight up after a win this season.

Pittsburgh is 0-4 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

Atlanta is 21-13 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 2-1 straight up with the rest disadvantage this season.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Pittsburgh last played on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Reds 6-1 on the road that day then had Thursday off. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a game with the rest advantage all season, as they are 0-4 straight up in that scenario this year. I think they might struggle in that situation again on Friday.

Atlanta played in Chicago on Thursday and had a terrible game. They lost to the White Sox 1-0 in a contest where the Braves only managed to record 3 hits as a team. That game was a makeup from earlier in the year and came as the final game of an 8-game road trip, which is why I’m not reading much into it. Before said 8-game road trip, Atlanta went 5-1 straight up during a 6-game homestand. I like the Braves to get their groove back at home on Friday. I’m taking Atlanta on the money line in this one.

Pirates vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -182