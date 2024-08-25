Phillies vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a three-game series. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Kolby Allard (PHI) vs. Seth Lugo (KC)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 75-54 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 65-64 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 72-57 straight up this year. Kansas City is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 72-57 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Philadelphia Phillies (+115) at 924 Kansas City Royals (-135); o/u 9.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN+

Phillies vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a monster day at the dish in his club’s 11-2 win over the Royals on Saturday night. In that game, the former Marlin went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 7 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Realmuto is batting .262 with 10 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .733 OPS across 325 plate appearances. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .306 with a .792 OPS over the past 15 days, which makes him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals second baseman Michael Massey recorded 40% of his team’s hits in their 11-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Palos Park, IL went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and a run scored. In 69 games this season, Michael Massey is hitting .273 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and a .768 OPS. Massey is hitting .353 with an OPS of .743 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the Royals infielder worth a look in DFS on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 17-19 straight up in interleague games this season.

Philadelphia is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Kansas City is 40-31 straight up after a win this season.

Kansas City is 28-15 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Phillies vs. Royals Betting Prediction

Kansas City will send 34-year-old righty Seth Lugo to the hill for this contest. He is in the midst of a career year. In 26 starts this season, Lugo is 14-7 with a 3.02 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, a 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.7 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .224. Seth Lugo has been tremendous during day games during the 2024 campaign. In 9 daytime starts, the former Padre is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA, a 5.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and an opponent batting average of .203. Sunday’s contest will be a matinee affair, which should work in Seth Lugo’s favor. Because of who’s starting the game, among other reasons, I’m taking the Royals on the money line at home on Sunday afternoon.

Phillies vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -135