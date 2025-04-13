Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Zack Wheeler twirl a gem?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Matthew Liberatore (STL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-5 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 9-5 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 6-8 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 7-7 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Philadelphia Phillies (-190) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (+154); o/u 7.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Phillies vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. The Hialeah, FL, native went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs in the victory. For the season, Castellanos is batting .308 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .876. Nick Castellanos is hitting .429 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the 33-year-old right-handed hitter worth a look in DFS against Cardinals lefty starter Matthew Liberatore on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras drove in his team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 32-year-old from Venezuela went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Contreras is batting .132 with 4 RBIs and an OPS of .363 this season. Willson Contreras hit .278 in April of last year, which could mean he’ll soon turn things around at the plate. If he does, Contreras could have some DFS value going forward.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

Philadelphia is 57-47 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

St. Louis is 3-5 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this matchup. Several numbers point to Philadelphia winning this game. The Phillies are 91-63 straight up when playing on no rest and 79-55 straight up in National League games since the start of last season. What’s more, Philadelphia is 72-46 straight up in non-division games and 86-55 straight up as a favorite since the beginning of last season. The Phillies are 2-1 straight up in Zack Wheeler’s starts this season. I like the Phils to improve that record to 3-1 on Sunday. The pick is Philadelphia -190 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -190