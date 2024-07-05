Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Max Fried (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 57-30 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 47-40 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 47-38 straight up this year. Atlanta is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 39-46 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Philadelphia Phillies (+120) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-141); o/u 7.5

7:20 PM ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Apple TV+

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos drove in half of his club’s runs in their 10-2 loss to the Cubs on Thursday. In that contest, the Hialeah, Florida native went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Castellanos is having a solid season in 2024 as he’s hitting .236 with 12 homers, 43 RBIs, and a .690 OPS. He’s been on a tear for the past two weeks. In the past 15 days, Nick Castellanos is slashing .313/.382/.458 with a double, 2 homers, and 11 RBIs. He’ll have the platoon edge over Braves starter Max Fried on Friday, meaning you should consider Castellanos for your DFS lineups.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was one of only two Atlanta players to record an extra-base hit in their loss 4-2 to the Giants on Thursday. In that game, Riley went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Riley is having a decent year as he’s batting .255 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .761 in 2024. Philadelphia will start right-hander Aaron Nola on the mound Friday, which is good news for Austin Riley. In 60 at-bats against Aaron Nola, Riley is slashing .367/.397/.700 with 5 doubles, 5 homers, and 9 RBIs. Those numbers mean Riley could potentially be very valuable in DFS on Friday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Philadelphia is an MLB-best 22-7 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The under is 51-30-4 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this game. Philadelphia is 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games and 8-6 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, the Phillies are 14-8 straight up in division games and 23-16 straight up in road games this season.

The Phillies’ offense will be facing Max Fried on Friday, and many of them are likely excited about that. Active Philadelphia players are slashing a combined .313/.367/.435 against Max Fried in their careers. Nick Castellanos is 9 for 14 against Fried in his career (.643 average) and Trea Turner is 15 for 39 (.385 average) against the big lefty. For those reasons, I like the Phillies to win the first game of this series on the road in Atlanta on Friday night.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +120