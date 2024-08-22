Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:08 PM ET on Thursday night on FOX. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 74-52 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 63-63 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 67-59 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 56-70 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Philadelphia Phillies (-108) at 958 Atlanta Braves (-112); o/u 7.5

7:08 PM ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber recorded 20% of his team’s hits in their 3-2 win over the Braves on Wednesday night. In that game, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with an RBI. For the season, Schwarber is batting .248 with 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, and an OPS of .848 across 534 plate appearances. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .263 with a .979 OPS over the past 30 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia drove in all of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Across 463 plate appearances in 2024, Arcia is batting .226 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .630 OPS. Orlando Arcia is hitting .271 with an OPS of .764 over the past 30 days. That fact makes the Atlanta shortstop worth a look in DFS on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The under is 63-58-5 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 73-48-5 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Atlanta is 31-27 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 33-27 straight up as the home team this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves won Game 1 of this series on Tuesday night, then dropped Game 2 on Wednesday night. A few statistics point to Atlanta taking the rubber match on Thursday night. The Braves are 31-26 straight up as a home favorite and 19-17 straight up in division games this season. Furthermore, Atlanta is 55-49 straight up when playing on no rest and 59-56 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The Braves will be starting right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach in this game. In his last 6 starts, he is 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA. The 24-year-old Saginaw, MI native has tossed 5 quality starts in that same span. The first of those quality starts was on July 6th against these same Phillies. In that contest, Spencer Schwellenbach went 6 innings and gave up 1 run on 7 hits and no walks. He struck out 6 batters in a 5-1 Braves home victory. I like Atlanta’s chances with Spencer Schwellenbach on the hill. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Braves on the money line at home in this one.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -112