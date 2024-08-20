Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (ATL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 73-51 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 62-62 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 66-58 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 55-69 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Philadelphia Phillies (-128) at 956 Atlanta Braves (+109); o/u 7.5

7:20 PM ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner recorded multiple hits in his team’s 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. In that game, the 31-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Turner is batting .311 with 14 homers, 43 RBIs, and an OPS of .841 over 83 games of action. Trea Turner is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.319 in 8 career at-bats against Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez. That means the Phillies shortstop could have some DFS value on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in one-third of his club’s runs in their 3-1 win over the Angels on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Atlanta went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. Across 523 plate appearances this season, Olson is batting .230 with 21 homers, 63 RBIs, and a .737 OPS. In 26 career at-bats against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, Olson is hitting .269 with an OPS of .860. That puts Matt Olson in play for DFS purposes on Tuesday night.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 11-17 straight up since the All-Star break.

Philadelphia is 9-14 straight up in their last 23 games overall.

Atlanta is 18-16 straight up in division games this season.

Atlanta is 34-31 straight up after a win this season.

Phillies vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta will trot out right-handed starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez for Tuesday’s game. Lopez will be making his first start since July 28th. He was on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. Lopez made a rehab start last Tuesday and completed 4 innings while throwing 71 pitches. His season-long numbers have been terrific.

Reynaldo Lopez is 7-4 this season with a 2.06 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.8 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .231. What’s more, Lopez has already faced the Phillies this year and pitched well against them. On July 7th, Reynaldo Lopez tossed 6 shutout innings against Philadelphia while permitting only 2 hits and 3 walks. Lopez struck out 6 batters in a 6-0 Braves home win. I think Lopez will post another good outing against Philadelphia, and Atlanta will win this game outright. I’m taking the Braves on the money line as home underdogs on Tuesday night.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +109