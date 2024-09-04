Close Menu
    Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Francis stay hot for Toronto

    Phillies vs. Blue Jays

    The Phillies vs. Blue Jays series concludes in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. ET .With Cristopher Sanchez set to oppose Bowden Francis in the pitching matchup, what’s the top play today at Rogers Centre?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Phillies (-125) at Toronto Blue Jays (+105); o/u 8

    3:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Ontario, Toronto

    Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Schwarber has monster night vs. Jays

    Kyle Schwarber went 5-for-6 with four runs scored, six RBI, and three home runs in a win over the Blue Jays. That was quite the performance from Schwarber who saved his last home run for the ninth inning when he crushed what would eventually be the game-winner. The burly lefty now has 31 home runs on the season to go along with 88 RBI. Even Schwarber goes cold, you know he’s capable of games like this, so it’s hard to ever take him out of your lineup.

    Guerrero Jr. hits two-run shot in loss

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. We’re finally seeing who Vlad Jr. is as a fantasy player. While the 48-home-run season in 2021 is likely not something we’ll ever see again for him, the 25-year-old is showing himself to be a 30-home-run hitter with elite batting average upside in a solid lineup. He now has 28 home runs on the season while hitting .328/.401/.564. His lack of stolen base upside will cap some of his fantasy value, but he should be one of the top first basemen in fantasy for a while.

    Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Toronto’s last 9 games at home

    Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Toronto. Francis has been lights out of late for the Blue Jays. Over his last five starts, Francis is averaging 6 2/3 innings per game, 1.8 hits allowed and 0.8 runs allowed. He’s also averaged 7.8 strikeouts per contest and just 0.8 walks. This is a dangerous Philadelphia lineup to navigate. However, with the way Francis pitched in August, the Blue Jays are worth a flier as a plus odds.

    Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +105

