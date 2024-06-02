Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Cole Ragans (KC)

The San Diego Padres are 32-29 straight up this year. San Diego is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 32-29 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 35-25 straight up this year. Kansas City is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 37-23 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 San Diego Padres (+106) at 928 Kansas City Royals (-125); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Padres vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim had the biggest hit of the game in his team’s 7-3 win over the Royals on Saturday. The Seoul, South Korea native laced a go-ahead, 3-run double in the fourth inning to give his team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The big hit was part of a 2 for 4 day at the plate that saw Ha-Seong Kim drive in three runs and score a run while hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup. Kim is hitting .222 with 7 homers, 16 RBIs, 2 steals, and a .716 OPS this season. He might be a nice cost-effective option at shortstop for DFS on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino did all the damage for his club during their 7-3 home loss to the Padres on Saturday. The big lefty out of Richmond, Virginia went 3 for 5 with a 3-run homer and a run scored. He was the only Kansas City player to register multiple hits on Saturday. For the season, Pasquantino is hitting .242 with 7 homers, 39 RBIs, and a .752 OPS. Pasquantino has an OPS of .835 in day games compared to just .655 in night games, so he could have some DFS value when his team’s game begins at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 15-16 straight up after a win this season.

The over is 32-28-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

Kansas City is 14-10 straight up after a loss this season.

Kansas City is 21-10 straight up as the home team this season.

Padres vs. Royals Betting Prediction

Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans has been great during day games this season. With the sun out, the big southpaw from Crawfordville, Florida is 2-1 with a 0.92 ERA, a 40-12 strikeout-to-walk-ratio, and an opponent batting average of just .147. Ragans recorded 3 quality starts in 5 tries last month, and I like him to earn another one against the Padres here. I’m taking the Royals on the money line at home on Sunday.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -125