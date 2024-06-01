Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Royals betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Joe Musgrove (SD) vs. Alec Marsh (KC)

The San Diego Padres are 31-29 straight up this year. San Diego is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 31-29 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 35-24 straight up this year. Kansas City is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 37-22 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 San Diego Padres (-117) at 978 Kansas City Royals (-101); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Padres vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman and leadoff hitter Luis Arraez had a game-high 4 hits in his team’s 11-8 win over the Royals on Friday night. The former Miami Marlin went 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and a game-high 3 runs scored to help spur his team to victory. Arraez is still one of the best contact hitters in the game as he’s hitting .342 with an OPS of .793 this season. Arraez is hitting .365 against right-handed pitching this year and will have the platoon advantage over Kansas City starter Alec Marsh on Saturday. The former MLB batting champion would make an interesting, high-floor DFS play this weekend.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was spectacular in his team’s 11-8 loss to the Padres on Friday night. The young phenom went 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored while hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup. Witt is having a tremendous season. He’s slashing .315/.368/.549 with 9 homers, 42 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases on the campaign. You might have to pay a premium, but Bobby Witt Jr. could be worth the steep price tag in DFS this weekend.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 14-16 straight up after a win this season.

San Diego is 24-25 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Kansas City is 14-9 straight up after a loss this season.

Kansas City is 21-9 straight up as the home team this season.

Padres vs. Royals Betting Prediction

San Diego will send veteran right-handed starter Joe Musgrove to the mound for this contest. He’s struggled for much of the 2024 season. Musgrove is 3-4 with an unsightly ERA of 5.66 and a bloated WHIP of 1.48 this season. His strikeout-to-walk ratio and K/9 are both down significantly this season compared to last year, and his pitches per inning has gone up in 2024. All three of those signs could spell trouble for Musgrove on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City’s offense is 7th in batting average, 7th in OPS, 4th in runs scored, 3rd in doubles, and 7th in stolen bases this season. Musgrove hasn’t won a road start since April 15th in Milwaukee, and I don’t like his chances to get one here. I’m taking the Royals on the money line at home on Saturday.

Padres vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -101