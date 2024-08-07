Padres vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Diego Padres remain in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday night on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Padres vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Can the Pirates cover the run-line as home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Michael King (SD) vs. Marco Gonzales (PIT)

The San Diego Padres are 62-52 straight up this year. San Diego is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 60-54 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 56-56 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 63-49 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 San Diego Padres (-155) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (+125); o/u 7.5

6:40 PM ET, Wednesday, August 7, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: FS1

Padres vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres designated hitter Donovan Solano recorded a game-high 4 hits in his team’s 6-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Colombia went 4 for 5 with 4 RBIs. Across 202 plate appearances this season, Solano is batting .314 with 4 homers, 25 RBIs, and a .793 OPS. Donovan Solano is hitting .345 with an OPS of .815 over the past 30 days, making him an intriguing DFS option in most formats.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez was the only member of his team to record an extra-base hit in their 6-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night. Tellez hit third in the order and went 1 for 2 with a double before being replaced by Connor Joe. For the season, Rowdy Tellez is batting .247 with 9 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .692 OPS across 297 plate appearances. The big left-handed hitter is batting .276 with an OPS of .812 over the past 15 days. That could mean that Rowdy Tellez might have some DFS value on Wednesday night.

Padres vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 26-37 ATS as a favorite this season.

The over is 60-53-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

Pittsburgh is 45-21 ATS as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh is 18-8 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Padres vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

The Pirates have the best run-line record in MLB this season at 63-49. The key to that is close losses. Pittsburgh has often been an underdog at +1.5 runs on the run line, meaning if they lose the game by 1 run they still cover the spread and earn the against-the-spread win. Of the Pirates 8 second-half losses, 5 of them have come by just a single run. Of course, if Pittsburgh wins the game outright as run-line underdogs, that would mean they would cover as well. Pittsburgh is 8-8 straight up since the All-Star break, and they added a few players before the deadline that could really help them like Bryan De La Cruz, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jalen Beeks. The odds aren’t terrible at -142, so I’m going to take the Pirates +1.5 on the run line at home on Wednesday night.

Padres vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +1.5 (-142)